Maddox, the eldest son of Angelina Jolie, came in to college

We are older! Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pittthe eldest son of the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pittit has been approved and will be studying at the University of Yonsei, in the South Korea. He chose to pursue a degree in biochemistry, and courses are now starting in the month of August.

Maddox was adopted by Angelina in 2002, when he was only 3 years old, and he lived in Cambodia. Since then, he has won five other brothers and sisters: Zahara, Shiloh, People, Knox and Hotel.

This is the Maddox and a 17-year-old! This is the Maddox and a 17-year-old!

In November, in the year 2018, Maddox and Angelina have been discovered in South Korea visiting the universities. Since then, Maddox has Korea been studying Japanese for several times a week to prepare for teaching and living in another country,” says a source to People magazine.



