Maddox, the eldest son of Angelina Jolie, came in to college

Yes, the baby is grown up and will be studying biochemistry at the University of Yonsei in South Korea.
We are older! Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pittthe eldest son of the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pittit has been approved and will be studying at the University of Yonsei, in the South Korea. He chose to pursue a degree in biochemistry, and courses are now starting in the month of August.
Maddox was adopted by Angelina in 2002, when he was only 3 years old, and he lived in Cambodia. Since then, he has won five other brothers and sisters: Zahara, Shiloh, People, Knox and Hotel.
In November, in the year 2018, Maddox and Angelina have been discovered in South Korea visiting the universities. Since then, Maddox has Korea been studying Japanese for several times a week to prepare for teaching and living in another country,” says a source to People magazine.