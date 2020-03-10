Man, that Angelina Jolie wears in the future is currently on sale for$ 89 in Brazil

Angelina Jolie in the movie theaters as the star of “Maleficent: the mistress of Evil,” and during the week of Halloween, we’ve found the exact hue of the lip stick, which she uses to transform into the “bad guy”, the godmother of Princess Aurora.

It is the color of the Russian Red from M. A. C to sell in Brazil for$ 89. In the version of the mini, and the product 49 sold for$.

For example, he published on the social networking sites, and that the product was of the make-up artist on the film-representation in the map.

“The future uses of the deep, for an intense, disturbing, red, Russian, Red in the new Film “mistress of Evil’,” he wrote about the giant’s make-up on Instagram.

The lip balm can be used in all the shops of the M. A. C. in Brazil, but it is also for sale on the company’s website.