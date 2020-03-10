Miley Cyrus cancels a concert in Australia due to the coronavirus | TRIBUNE

Soniya Jaiswal
California, USA.- Miley Cyrus the participation in the benefit concert in Australiathe reasons were coronavirus (covid19).

By Twitterthe singer of 27 years announced to the fans that you have a change of plans due to the recommendations of the The center for disease control and other organizations, and you have him.

Australia: on the basis of recommendations of state authorities, local, state, Federal and international, including the center for disease control, to reduce the potential risks for the health in the response to the current crisis, global health is no longer travelling to Australia for the show,” she wrote in a statement.



The American singer, planned the benefit concert, World Tour Bushfire Relief in Melbourne this Friday, 13.March.

I am very disappointed not to be there, but I have to do what is right for the protection of the health and safety of my band, and my computer”.

I’m going to do, to be a donation for the victims of the Bush fires in Australia. I am sorry, no wonder, all in Australia, but I’ll be back soon,” added Cyrus.

