Miley Cyrus cancels concert in Australia because of the coronavirus is scandal!

Miley Cyrus cancels concert in Australia because of the coronavirus

Miley Cyrus had confirmed that his participation in the World Tour Bushfire Relief Concert would place in Melbourne, Australia to cancel donations to collect for the victims of the forest fires in the country, but decided to make their presentation due to the global epidemic coronavirus.

The Instagram Miley Cyrus



Through their stories on Instagram, Miley Cyrus he published an image, where the numbers associated with measures for the prevention of coronavirus with the deletion of your presentation in Melbourne on 13 March next year.

“On the basis of the recommendations of the authorities on local, regional, national, and international, including the health authority, to reduce the potential risks to the current crisis of the health is not more we travel to Australia, to the concert”wrote Miley Cyrus.

Earlier, Miley Cyrus had announced that it would World Tour Bushfire Relief Concert in the company of Lil-Nas-X.

The concert canceled

Due to the announcement Miley Cyrusthe World Tour he decided the concert to cancel, because the interpreter, “We Cant Stop” headed the line-up and that would be the most important star of the event.

We are very sad that Miley Cyrus has announced that she will not be travelling to Melbourne and as a result the World Tour Bushfire Relief concert at Lakeside stadium on Friday 13th March can no longer go ahead. Fans will receive a full refund and contacted by Ticketek shortly. — World Tour (@world tour)

March 10, 2020

For his part, Miley Cyrus he ended his statement in Instagram ensure that you continue with the support of those affected by the fires in Australia by making donations to institutions in dealing with the ecological crisis.

“I am very disappointed not to be there, but I have to do what is right for the protection of the health and safety of my band, and my computer…

…More so, to be a donation for the victims of the Bush fires in Australia. I am sorry, no wonder, all in Australia, but I’ll be back soon”.

