Miley Cyrus cancels her concert in Australia coronavirus | music | entertainment

Through social networks, Miley Cyrus the deletion of his presentation reported on the opening of the season of formula 1 in Australia on the weekend.

“On the basis of recommendations of state authorities, local, state, Federal and international, including the center for disease control, to reduce the potential risks for the health in the response to the current crisis, global health is no longer travelling to Australia for the show,” said the singer, in the year 27 -.

The interpreter The Climb he feels disappointed, “not be there”, to do without, however, their line, the right to the protection of the health and safety of my band, and the computer, which leads to make this decision. “I’m going to do a donation for the victims of the fire in the forest-Australian. I regret not to be there, but I’ll be back soon,” he said.

The organization of the Grand Prix of Australia confirmed also released to the cancellation of the presentation of Cyrus via a press release. “We don’t have to travel to the announcement of the team of Miley Cyrus, that she has decided to Australia. We respect your decision. All fans will receive a full refund from Ticketek and you will be contacted as soon as possible,” they noted. (I)