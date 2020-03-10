Moonchild: the star you already Beyoncé is conquering and to conquer is to you, | ICON

In the afternoon to four in the financial district of Johannesburg, in South Africa. The sun through the clouds, scratches, breaks in the crystals and casts a sharp shadow on a basketball court. There are students drank soft drinks and the highest youth race a ball, while a pair of speakers electronic music spit in large volume. Moonchild Sanelly comes too late. “It is too much hustle and bustle and dizzy,” says the managing Director of the record company, elegantly dressed.

I see worries me and I see how the nerves grow between the noise of young people. It is because, if the cobalt be displayed on the game field of his wooly mane-blue. No one is moving. To hear the murmur of excitement and a lot of fingers are pointing. Some screaming, taking pictures with cell phones or make video calls with your friends. Multi-colored, pop star, or winking with the eyes of his lenses yellow wearing underwear.

In Europe and in the United States is hardly known, what is expected to change soon, especially after Beyoncé has recorded a theme in the soundtrack The lion king. But in South Africa, Moonchild a celebrity is. “My sound is future ghetto funk“says, after he shot 15 minutes posing for selfis. “It is not a specific genre, it is the liberation of women”. Has about 120,000 followers on Instagram, and this number is increasing due to by thousands every day.

In your profile, other women, sex-toy, preaching about feminism or advertises the “club sexual night” speaks of riding on a local striptease of Johannesburg. “What counts is, have a voice and use the platform for conversation with other women. I’ve always been very verbal. I am the daughter of a single mother, and I would like to give a voice to other black women. My mother is the Director,” she says, laughing.

“Musicians from USA and Europe to come to South Africa, this sound. The new single the Diplo is the interpretation of the gqom. Africa is the future and it is now, if the people are aware of. I have 12 years of commitment to the”

Moonchild is one of the pioneers gqoma subgenre of South African house, originally from Durban. He grew up in Port Elizabeth, but moved to Durban to study fashion. Found there gqom if you still have a scene that small, and to compose music and write poems that fit in your espasmódicas melodies. “In South Africa there are 11 official languages and many others are not,” he says. “During the apartheid it was illegal to speak xhosa, but now there are more and more artists are singing in their native language. I sing in English, xhosa and zulu. Sometimes I use the three in the same song”.

In the year 2017, their cooperation with Destruction Boyz, superstars gqom durbanés, made her a celebrity in your country, and then moved to Johannesburg, the city where there is a growing and fertile creative scene. On the soundtrack of Black pantherproduced by Kendrick Lamar, there are at least four South African artists, three of them from Johannesburg. “Now the world is looking to Africa,” says Moonchild. “Musicians from USA and Europe to come to South Africa, this sound. The new single the Diplo is the interpretation of the gqom. Africa is the future and it is now, if the people are aware of. I have 12 years and this. Me thrilled to have managed this recognition, without have changed. The diversity underscores that it is in the scene of Johannesburg. If you are an artist, you have to live here”.

Moonchild Damon Albarn, singer from Blur hit, if this was in Johannesburg, with the seal of Africa Express. Since then, it has two discs with him, Molo and Egoliboth published this year, and now he is working on a solo album. This is a partnership, the beyond the music. “The two have the same tattoo!”, smiles. “I was with the Gorillaz at Roskilde [Denmark] and last year I was invited to Budapest, which is very strong! At my first fashion show and Gorillaz, as well as the already closed circle of sound. This year I go to London, to his house, more music for my project. Finally, I will work with “my idols”.

