Rihanna presents an insight into your collection Code

In the next few days, actress and singer Rihanna they are all the rage. And a couple of hours a day The New York Times with the introduction of the new online edition of their magazine The New York Times Style Magazine in published an interview with the interpreter Only Girl (in the world) where a view was exclusive garments and accessories, starts at the end of this month with your signature, luxury-call-Code, which is part of the financial conglomerate LVMH even as the owner of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Balenciagaamong other things.



Photos: courtesy TNYT

The actor and playwright Jeremy O Harris the singer interviewed for the edition of the magazine The New York Times in the job Rihanna as the first African-American woman to head a fashion house in Paris. Their work has earned, because on 24 may, the line of clothing is created from scratch by the group LVMH you will see the light and the 29. this month the whole world will be on their website Fenty.com.

Through an exclusive Rihanna posed with their clothes, which gave us a lot to think about. The urban aesthetic remains true to the style of Rihanna. It is fundamental interpretations by designers such as Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton and even Jacquemuswhat Rihanna does so, as always with him, has seen. The garments play with solid colors, pastels and earth tones. The collection seems to be a mix of designer favorites Riri with its Georgian style, and the he could the triumph, because in the end, try clothing items to sell to betting, it is safe.



All of the clothing pieces that appreciate in history, and cost between the 250 and 1000 dollarthat is , between the 5 thousand to 20 thousand pesos mexicanos.