Scarlett Johansson is back to show off the tattoo at the launch of his new film, the 16/10/2019

Actress Scarlett Johansson has again show the tattoo he has on the back, in the case of the release of his new album, the film Jojo Rabbit.

The tattoo is of Ap, is a floral design which extends vertically from the shoulder to the lower part of the back, and it was visible, because the outfit chosen by the actress.

Scarlett Johansson shows tattoo at an event for the release of his new film Image By Gregg DeGuire/Film Magic

This is not the first time for the actress to mark her body: she has a tattoo on the ankle, the symbol of the infinite), the arm (a shot of the rising sun”), at the wrist (bracelet), and mastery (of a Shoe).

In his new job, Scarlett is as a single mother, who is hiding a girl with a Jew in the attic of her house during the Second world war, against the wishes of the child, which continues on to the ideals of the nazis.

Johansson will appear in theaters soon, such as the Black widow in the film land of the heroes. Still no date for the premiere has been confirmed, the feature is directed by Cate Shortland (“The syndrome of Berlin”).