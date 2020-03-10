Scooter Braun reveals the truth about her argument with Taylor Swift | AP

The representation of musical Scooter Braun broke her silence in her public battle with Taylor Swift, who has criticized him, since he discovered that he was the owner of the masters.

Brown wrote an extensive post on Instagram on Friday said that his family “has received threats of numerous murder” of Swift, called upon his legion of fans, both owners of the recordings, press him and Scott Borchetta — — to allow him to act on Sunday at the American Music Awards.

“I came out to my house this evening and I learned that my wife received a phone call threat to the safety of our children, as well as any other threats are to see to the top. I’m not going into detail about the last week. I brought in a fix,” wrote brown, which also published a screenshot of one of the messages that are vulgar, you get.

“I thought of my wife and my children, my team, and their families, I have to deal through a range of emotions, like so. I write this now only after you breathe deeper and much reflection. I’m sure there is no situation, the processes that compromise the security of anyone”.

Things deteriorated in June, when the company Braun Ithaca Holdings has announced that he had bought to Big Machine Label Group, the label headed by Borchetta and where Swift took their first six drives (the singer is now with Republic Records, Universal Music Group, where she released her last album, “the Lover”). Swift then said that she was sad and repugnada that his music belongs to him now to brown, he accused him, after years of incessant bullying and manipulation.

Brown, manager, singer, Grammy award winner, like Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Tori Kelly, she continued, citing Swift in her new post explains that his words have weight and he wants to solve your situation.

“I’m open to ALL possibilities. My attempts and calls for an open discussion with you the last six months, all rejected. While some attempts have in your team, a lot of friends in common, you on the table, no luck. It seems that you wrote is of no interest to the solution of this conflict”, brown. “At this point, with safety, the opportunity to meet you in public and try to find a solution turned to a worry, I haven’t”.

A representative from Swift will not immediately replied to an e-mail in search of explanations.

Swift plans to action on Sunday at the award ceremony, LOVE, broadcast live on ABC from the theatre Microsoft in Los Angeles. In a message released last week, the singer said that she planned to interpret a medley of his hits at the ceremony, but the plan was in the air, as in an upcoming documentary from Netflix, the people, the masters do not possess allowed to sing their songs. Post inflamed his followers in social networks, the hashtags #IStandWithTaylor (#ApoyoATaylor), and #free Taylor (#LiberenATaylor) were trending on Twitter.