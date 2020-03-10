Selena Gomez pointed out that it would have liked to have written ‘Hello’ by Adele

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.- In an interview for Capital FM, Selena Gomez about was what the song would be, I wish I had written.

“I would have liked you” Send My Love To Your New Lover]’ or ‘Hello’,” replied the singer.

However, Gomez is clear: “I Never touch a song by Adele in my life. Never would try, to sing”.

Nevertheless, you want to be a part of this musical magic. “I would say that the two were, I thought, ‘man, I love it so much and I wish I would have written something, so'”.

Although it is an obvious fan of the music, it was a message, for he be not an answer: “A song that reminds you of the love”.

“I don’t know if I have one,” said the star of the “lose You to Love Me”, put to think of. “Yes, I don’t believe you”.

But Gomez was the first song you loved and knew: “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack.

To be charmed “me and my nana us, so I think my home,” said the star. “That’s sweet a song. I cry every time.”