Shakira released Instagram video of a Nicaraguan dance #champeta challenge

The Colombian singer Shakira this Sunday, shared their stories of Instagram, videos #Champeta challenge. There are young people coming from Australia, Peru, Barcelona, New York, Paraguay, and these videos available to a Nicaraguan, Julius Caesar Dolmus.

Dolmus is 25 years old, “on the 27th of February, I’m 26 and I take this as a birthday gift,” he says. The interpreter Colombian shared your video in their networks, and told him with a mind of its publication on the platform TikTok, collects where the #champeta challenge millions of videos.

In the slums of the Colombian Caribbean always sounded the champeta, but this pace was, however, known that Shakira what bailara show in the half-time break of the Super Bowl. Then you started the #champeta challenge invites his followers to learn to dance to this beat and share videos with your best steps.

“I was very conscious of her appearance in the Super Bowl. I’m a fan of Shakira a child, she is everything to me, and to see what the challenge, I had to do it,” says July, who works as a writer for a Foundation.

Where and when did the challenge

This Sunday, 9. February, July, very early, gave him food, and his dog decided that I wanted the Champeta-Challenge. Have bathed. He answered the phone.

He left his house, located in The transit, of the lion, of course, to the house of a friend, ask them to help you, burn the video on to the beach.

At 6:30 on.m. was dancing begin on the space ready. It took an hour, by professes the video, because he was never good. “In reality, in the end is not what dance is super good, but I did all the steps challenge”.

He returned home to eat Breakfast and by 10:00.m. to your account from TikTok him two messages came. The first official account of Shakira you liked it your video. The second Shakira had said with a mind of its challenge.

He was thrilled. I couldn’t believe it. Your artist, liked in childhood your video. “Shakira, I love you, I grew up with your music, thanks for being a part of my life,” he replied.

Then e began to receive e-mails from their friends on her Instagram and WhatsApp. “Everyone said to me that if you had already seen Shakira my video in their stories of Instagram had in common. I immediately went to your account and there I was,” he says.

Because of the excitement cried. “This is the best thing that has ever happened to me. To this day, I will carry in my heart, it feels nice to choose so many videos of your favorite singer, the you, I have no words”.

The many comments that have tildan of corny to cry on, without a care. “These comments, these people, not can you give me the happiness that I feel”, ends with a smile.