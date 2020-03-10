Shawn Mendes joins Taylor Swift in the new version of ‘Lover’ | music

Everything it touches Taylor Swift turns into gold. The artists are going to be in the thirty as one of the pop divas of the most important of the century. Eye, that not we, but the numbers. Their last album Lover, came out last august, the hard selling of the year and is now overcome on the way, and Michael Jackson awards Love cattle. Come on, there is no one to stop him.

Now, this Wednesday, 13. november, released a new version of the song, the name of her last album: Lover. How, and with whom, what did? Nothing more and nothing less than with any of the other pop singers of the time: Shawn Mendes. A duet together two faces of the royalty of pop. A dream for many, and a lot of fans!

Although at the level of the instrumental of the song does not change much compared to the original, the voice of the canadian copy which is perfect with the Swift, which gives it a touch of magic, the ballad. Without a doubt, the theme is perfect. As one of our favorite times? If Mendes just the set of Swift, and said, “lover”.

The own Tay, it was announced through their account Instagram is a video, where it counts, how satisfied he is with Mendes in this new rémix.

“Well, guys, after all, the past: We have a collaboration with Shawn. We have given everything, thanks mate. I’m so excited, our rémix”, has written, in addition to the video of the pop diva.

For his part, Shawn has shared, is the picture of the single with the following words: “Thank you Taylor, for making me me, a song so beautiful”.