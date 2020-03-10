so Aute Cuture’, their stunning new video’

“In the business of beauty, things are not always what it seems. The proof of this is the girls of Aute Cuture, a band of manicure outpatient goods. They went through the village, and it is said that the nails esculpían forces had”: with these words -in English – leadership Rosalia the topic of your new job, Aute Cuturein a mysterious teaser on the anticipated revolution. The manicure is the cornerstone on which it is based is the video: you might have a form of artist you answer those who criticize you are your long nails full of rhinestones. On this occasion it was exaggerated to the end, and see more from the clutches of a Golden bird. “Nails Divine, because I have copiao; you got the nail, child, since when has one because. Others, like you, I have dominao”.

Letter challenge the world to speak, to kill their duality, a style that comes from the district on the latest suite: “high Heels, moon, pa. Eyeliner, leopard pa’ kill (…) straight on the rocks and in the HamptonsCollection and Valentino, in the Palace and in Chinese. This is encendío”. In the video, Rosalie presents itself in a village and if desenfunda sound of the nails as if they were swords.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLFUhty8EF4(/embed)



Later on, the song develops in a “nail Service”, where it develops a distinctive style of Beyoncé, and makes it clear that long abandoned, the underground and comes to conquer the pop world. There are no jokes: he wants the dethronement of the greatbe promises to be a great generation. Bet looks mighty, to the aesthetic talk about their music, choreography, you shudder pubs.

As explained, even Rosalie, the history speaks a boy has been exceeded, a love affair and want to show your strength.”Aute Cuture is written the title wrong, but with a joke and a force,” she explains in reference to Haute Couture (haute couture). “I composed to this theme prior to the start of the tour bad, and I’ve taken the time to leave the song with the best video that you could accompany to. Good palmas, nail art and Tarantino-vibe. Disfrutadla and I wish, I’ll let you dance and laugh, like me,” he said. Here is the entire text:

I implore you, and I’ll let you prenda’or

On the rooftops live, it’s not peca’or

And to you, the saints have their pasa’or

I bless you, when I bring you to la, or

Your name in the core is no longer nailed

Hands in the air if you have it rasga’or

I tear loose a puña’or

Ole and today

What?

This is encendí’, or, na, na, na, na

This is encendí’, or, na, na, na, na

This is encendí’, or, na, na, na, na

This is encendí’, or, na, na, na, na

This is encendí’, or, na, na, na, na

This is encendí’, or, na, na, na, na

This is encendí’, or, na, na, na, na

This is encendí’, or, na, na, na, na

High heels, moles to kill (Bájale)

The fringe to kill the scythes (Bájale)

To kill Eyeliner, leopard, (Bájale)

What? (My mother, Rosalie, bájale)

High heels, moles to kill (Bájale)

The fringe to kill the scythes (Bájale)

To kill Eyeliner, leopard, (Bájale)

(My mother, Rosalie, bájale)

And all the girls have tumbao

Aute cuture, everything regala’or

Nails Divine because I’ve copia’or

You the nail, kids, ten o

Others, like you and I domina’, or

Gold chain, waiting for me senta’or

Above señala us’or

Above señala us’or

This is encendí’, or, na, na, na, na

This is encendí’, or, na, na, na, na

This is encendí’, or, na, na, na, na

This is encendí’, or, na, na, na, na

Just on the rocks and the Hamptons

Collection and Valentino

In the Palace and in the Chinese

Just on the rocks and the Hamptons

Collection and Valentino

In the Palace and in the Chinese

This is encendí’, or, na, na, na, na (Ringing)

This is encendí’, or, na, na, na, na (Ringing)

This is encendí’, or, na, na, na, na (Ringing)

This is encendí’, or, na, na, na, na (Ringing)

This is encendí’, or, na, na, na, na (Ringing).