Songs about Friday, Friday, weekend| shock.co

If we analyze the 130,000 songs every week in platforms for music, such as Spotify, we will see that the topics covered are varied: party, love, depression, loneliness, society, or betrayal are only some of the topics in the various musical creations, but also you can see that some artists have been looking for, the manner in which the themes of her songs with a day of the week: Friday.

Whether in German, English or mandarin, the last working day of the week the key to the history of individual pieces was and is essential to the rhyme a few verses. In this list we were able to include tracks of various genres: ballads, alternative rock-pop of the new Millennium, reggaeton, electro, salsa, rock and tropipop.

Here, we can you this 20 songs, and verse in which they relate to the expected Friday If you want to know more, hágannoslo knowledge in the social networks Shock.

Has happened again – Don Tetto

I need forget, I’m odiarle

But it’s Friday again, I’ll tell the reason

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ltIsVInxO4(/embed)

Whats My Age Again – Blink 182

I took her out, it was a Friday night

I lilly, cologne to get the feeling right

We started making out and she took off my pants

But then I turned on the TV

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7l5ZeVVoCA(/embed)

I’m waiting to sit on you – Shakira

I was sitting in the corner always

And more regulated, that, if it is a Friday

Without an appointment made in advance

But to see with full of intuition, you

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WmJqJL9NFb8(/embed)

Last Friday Night – Katy Perry

Last Friday night

Yeah we danced on tabletops

And we took too many shots

Think we kissed but I forgot

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlyXNRrsk4A(/embed)

Juernes – TIMØ

I need a Juernes

Today is Thursday, but I know by Friday

Do not call me can’t answer

I need a Juernes pa’ celebrate

I need a Juernes pa’ forget

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYguGbFFRvk(/embed)

I gotta feeling – Black Eyed Peas

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Friday, Saturday, Saturday to Sunday

Get, get, get, get, get with us, you know what we say, say

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uSD4vsh1zDA(/embed)

Seem, Friday Marc Anthony

With you every Monday Friday seem

During the day he is and in of night belong to me

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsCnKFzhFSA(/embed)

Friday im in Love – The Cure

I don’t care if monday’s blue

A gray and Wednesday too

Thursday I don ‘ t care about you

It ‘s Friday I’ m in love

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGgMZpGYiy8(/embed)

Friday – Mauritius and Palodeagua

FridayI want Friday

I want Friday pa’ parrandear

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHX0S7w82is(/embed)

Dancing Queen – ABBA

Friday night and the lights are low

Looking out for a place to go

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFrGuyw1V8s(/embed)

Friday to Friday – John Of God

I want to have

Can I do

Is it too much woman

you would like to from Friday to Friday

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MhJc1sVf5FQ(/embed)

Friday – Chocquibtown

Friday night, party atmosphere

I’m coming with the bale completely

And if we walk pa’ the street

Because the area is

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvPetxG6OpY(/embed)

Hair – Lady Gaga

And on Friday rock city

High school dance

I got my bangs to hide

That I don ‘ t stand a chance a chance

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Okq8xHrIZ8I(/embed)

Next Friday – Thalia

Baby you know that I love you

We go on Friday

And we are talking from the front

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KgGEYq1WpoE(/embed)

Friday – Superlitio

Friday is back

And I broke all the hope was with a little bit of your voice

And I have nothing I have nothing

Because it is the time, heart

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ha7nF3h7oGw(/embed)

Candyman – Christina Aguilera

I met him out for dinner on a Friday night

I’ve really got me working up an appetite

He had tattoos up and down his arm

There’s nothing more dangerous than a boy with charm

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ScjucUV8v0(/embed)

Friday, 3 AM – Charly García

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ksmDmDEAq0(/embed)

Monday to Thursday, Farina

From Monday to Thursday, I stay dressed and rowdy

And me don’t catch me don’t catch the call, but on Friday

Calling me, calling me

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_MY3UhI03w(/embed)

Friday – Ice Cube

You know it ain ‘t no stoppin ” all doggs tha I ‘m droppin’

It’s Friday night so everythang is poppin’.

I got skin lets spin on da hand

So let tha games begin.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3mqhwhSerAw(/embed)

Natalia Lafourcade – En el 2000

I am looking for men from Paris

A brain intelligent

Don’t get drunk on Friday

Still a crazy fool

It is slimy

Not an animal instinct

Sex crazy

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xqr-Ku5EaGE(/embed)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5Blhlkqnlk(/embed)

