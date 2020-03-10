Songs about Friday, Friday, weekend| shock.co

If we analyze the 130,000 songs every week in platforms for music, such as Spotify, we will see that the topics covered are varied: party, love, depression, loneliness, society, or betrayal are only some of the topics in the various musical creations, but also you can see that some artists have been looking for, the manner in which the themes of her songs with a day of the week: Friday.
Whether in German, English or mandarin, the last working day of the week the key to the history of individual pieces was and is essential to the rhyme a few verses. In this list we were able to include tracks of various genres: ballads, alternative rock-pop of the new Millennium, reggaeton, electro, salsa, rock and tropipop.
Here, we can you this 20 songs, and verse in which they relate to the expected Friday If you want to know more, hágannoslo knowledge in the social networks Shock.
Has happened again – Don Tetto
I need forget, I’m odiarle
But it’s Friday again, I’ll tell the reason
Whats My Age Again – Blink 182
I took her out, it was a Friday night
I lilly, cologne to get the feeling right
We started making out and she took off my pants
But then I turned on the TV
I’m waiting to sit on you – Shakira
I was sitting in the corner always
And more regulated, that, if it is a Friday
Without an appointment made in advance
But to see with full of intuition, you
Last Friday Night – Katy Perry
Last Friday night
Yeah we danced on tabletops
And we took too many shots
Think we kissed but I forgot
Juernes – TIMØ
I need a Juernes
Today is Thursday, but I know by Friday
Do not call me can’t answer
I need a Juernes pa’ celebrate
I need a Juernes pa’ forget
I gotta feeling – Black Eyed Peas
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
Friday, Saturday, Saturday to Sunday
Get, get, get, get, get with us, you know what we say, say
Seem, Friday Marc Anthony
With you every Monday Friday seem
During the day he is and in of night belong to me
Friday im in Love – The Cure
I don’t care if monday’s blue
A gray and Wednesday too
Thursday I don ‘ t care about you
It ‘s Friday I’ m in love
Friday – Mauritius and Palodeagua
FridayI want Friday
I want Friday pa’ parrandear
Dancing Queen – ABBA
Friday night and the lights are low
Looking out for a place to go
Friday to Friday – John Of God
I want to have
Can I do
Is it too much woman
you would like to from Friday to Friday
Friday – Chocquibtown
Friday night, party atmosphere
I’m coming with the bale completely
And if we walk pa’ the street
Because the area is
Hair – Lady Gaga
And on Friday rock city
High school dance
I got my bangs to hide
That I don ‘ t stand a chance a chance
Next Friday – Thalia
Baby you know that I love you
We go on Friday
And we are talking from the front
Friday – Superlitio
Friday is back
And I broke all the hope was with a little bit of your voice
And I have nothing I have nothing
Because it is the time, heart
Candyman – Christina Aguilera
I met him out for dinner on a Friday night
I’ve really got me working up an appetite
He had tattoos up and down his arm
There’s nothing more dangerous than a boy with charm
Friday, 3 AM – Charly García
Monday to Thursday, Farina
From Monday to Thursday, I stay dressed and rowdy
And me don’t catch me don’t catch the call, but on Friday
Calling me, calling me
Friday – Ice Cube
You know it ain ‘t no stoppin ” all doggs tha I ‘m droppin’
It’s Friday night so everythang is poppin’.
I got skin lets spin on da hand
So let tha games begin.
Natalia Lafourcade – En el 2000
I am looking for men from Paris
A brain intelligent
Don’t get drunk on Friday
Still a crazy fool
It is slimy
Not an animal instinct
Sex crazy
