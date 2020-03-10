Taylor Swift pays the bills of medical by a fan with cancer | music

Daniel Gutiérrez Dieck

The interpreter, “You Need To Calm Down” half of his followers from the age of 16 to pay its debts

Taylor Swift

gave 10 thousand dollars to suffering a fanatical, 16 years old, of osteosarcoma (cancer in the bone).

Trinity Foster created a campaign

GoFundMe

the 10 thousand dollars I needed to pay your medical bills.

“I am 16 years old and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma stage 4 that has spread to my lungs, I have a tube to eat, because I will not be able to nutrirme enough”; writes the teenager of the request for a donation.

Advertising

“The ‘chemo’ is very hard for me, and my insurance does not cover anything that I need, I tried to get a different insurance than Th Care, but they have told me that I donated for him,” added the to a day not more than four thousand dollars.

“This is a very difficult time for me and my family if I donate, any amount you can, is really appreciated and a great help,” he concluded

Trinity Foster

.

The fanatical American singer-songwriter 29-year-old was missing at least $ 6 billion, in order to reach your goal, but everything changed when a donation of 10 thousand dollars and leave a comment

Taylor Swift

appeared between the donors.

Advertising

“Trinity, I saw pictures of your party for the album you have in your room in the hospital and I would like to thank you for being so sweet and supportive of me; I wish I could you a hug, but as long as you with all my love,” wrote the interpreter, “I am!”.

“Your friend, Taylor”, the singer wrote.

Taylor Swift world premiere of the “Lover“(2019), the band was on 23 august, currently, easy.”

You Need To Calm Down

“total of nearly 200 million hits on Spotify and 130 million on YouTube.

Advertising

This is not the first time that the us donate money to a good a fan, the 2018 accounted for more than 15 thousand dollars to a fan who was asking for money to cover the costs for the hospital, her mother was in a coma.

*These artists do you like? Free-download your favorite songs and escúchalas offline with the new app, Trebel.

Encuéntrala here.

*

*You may also like*

Advertising

Taylor Swift immortalized, shooting a movie