Taylor Swift pays the bills of medical by a fan with cancer | music

The interpreter, “You Need To Calm Down” half of his followers from the age of 16 to pay its debts

Taylor Swift

gave 10 thousand dollars to suffering a fanatical, 16 years old, of osteosarcoma (cancer in the bone).

Trinity Foster created a campaign

GoFundMe

the 10 thousand dollars I needed to pay your medical bills.

“I am 16 years old and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma stage 4 that has spread to my lungs, I have a tube to eat, because I will not be able to nutrirme enough”; writes the teenager of the request for a donation.

“The ‘chemo’ is very hard for me, and my insurance does not cover anything that I need, I tried to get a different insurance than Th Care, but they have told me that I donated for him,” added the to a day not more than four thousand dollars.

“This is a very difficult time for me and my family if I donate, any amount you can, is really appreciated and a great help,” he concluded

Trinity Foster

.

The fanatical American singer-songwriter 29-year-old was missing at least $ 6 billion, in order to reach your goal, but everything changed when a donation of 10 thousand dollars and leave a comment

Taylor Swift

appeared between the donors.

“Trinity, I saw pictures of your party for the album you have in your room in the hospital and I would like to thank you for being so sweet and supportive of me; I wish I could you a hug, but as long as you with all my love,” wrote the interpreter, “I am!”.

“Your friend, Taylor”, the singer wrote.



