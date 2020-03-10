Taylor Swift starts You Need to Calm Down with Katy Perry

The Digital Millennium

Mexico city / 17.06.2019 08:55:55

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry they showed in the video “You Need to Calm Down“the actions of the peace and now they are inseparable as the burger and the French fries.

The second is easy Loverthe hard drive will go on sale on 23 august) and he, the singer, the agreden criticized the LGBT-community+ with phrases like: “And controls your desire gritonear all the people you hate, because the shadow never made anybody less gay” and “why are you angry when you could be happy?”.

In the video, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry to give you a hug, but you are not the only ones, the faces recognizable, i.e., along the recording sees other stars such as Adam Lambert, Ellen DeGebneres, Ryan Reynolds, Laverne Cox, Dexter Mayfield, Karamo Brown, Hayley Kiyoko, Chester Lockhart and RuPaul, among many more.

In “You Need to Calm Down“, Taylor Swift speaks out for equality, because you also mentioned GLAAD, the organization for the rights of gay and TRANS-sexual in the imitation of the famous Nicki Minaj, Adele, and Cardi B.

