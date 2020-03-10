The daughter of Beyoncé proud of your new look: super lacia has

Beyoncé and her daughter, Blue Ivyfun is a big in the night of the New year. The little seven years, enjoyed the evening with the famous friends of his parents to see, that is already a big girl. ‘Queen B’ and his daughter got up to 2020 in the company of the rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who shared in their social networks a couple of pictures of the celebration. The most amazing thing of all was to see how much they grew Blue, the self-appeared with a new look: more lacia has never.

©Getty images





The fans of the singer were, did you respond to the images and some of them said things like: “Blue Ivy is growing very fast” or “Look on the Blue! It is a mini – ‘Bey’!”. Another added that the girl was the perfect mix of their parents.

©@theestallion





Shortly before the party with your daughter and her friends, the interpreter Single Ladies he shared a video of the best moments of your 2019, and the singer surprised her fans, by the size of the image, that is also their twins, Sir, and Rumi Carter, the last year met two years ago.





A special pictures of this video was the end, the Beyocé and Jay-Z are displayed in a beautiful post card of the family with their three children. Beyoncé and her two daughters appear, with a couple of dresses in white color, while Jay-Z and his son joined the look with a pair of elegant esmóquines.