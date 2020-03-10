The love of Katy Perry, before you nnlt to Orlando Bloom | Russell Brand | United States of America | USA nnda fame

Katy Perry known caused a big uproar in the social networks that you are pregnant and expecting her first child along with Orlando Bloom. The couple had already prepared everything to move to get married in Japan, but they had to, this special ceremony, due to the Coronavirus.

The singer released the song “Never Worn White” and in this way he shared the most important message of your life and I can.feel sure relieved to finally show your curve, fortunately

“My God, my God, finally I don’t have to plug in a stomach and wearing handbags are huge,” she said in jest to his fans via Twitter this weeks, in which she tried to hide, the good news.

There is no doubt that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom you are living the best time of your life. They promised that in 2019 and 2020, this is full of many blessings.

But this would not be the first commitment of the singers, who have already been married before with the controversial actor Russell Brand.

THE LOVE OF KATY PERRY, BEFORE ORLANDO BLOOM

KATY AND TRAVIE MCCOY

2007 Katy Perry I began to start his musical career, and it is also revealed, had a relationship with the singer Travie McCoywith whom she starred in the video of the song ‘Cupid’s Chokehold’, the band’s singer, Gym Class Heroes.

In 2009, the interpreter at the end of your relationship, by sending an e-mail purporting to be from the problems of drug addiction of the singer.

“It’s not stupid. You knew when I was wrong,” agreed McCoy in an interview in 2012. “I pulled it from the drugs, our relationship”.

Katy Perry and Travie McCo was a partner from 2007 to 2099 (photo: AFP)

KATY PERRY AND RUSSELL BRAND

A few months after the completion of McCoy, the singer, he made you published your relationship with the actor Russell Brand. Apparently, the love was so much is known, that the couple will be married in less than a year. But as he was the love ended, since the actor is the divorce, the singer will be informed by a sms to 31 December 2011.

“I didn’t know that, since you wrote to me that I divorce and me,” Perry said of the magazine Vogue in the year 2016.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand had in 2009 and they were married until 2011. The musician asked, the marriage of a singer (photo: AFP)

KATY PERRY AND JOHN MAYER

After a year since this message, the interpreter maintained a relationship with the singer John Mayerlasted about two years. Even though the couple had its UPS and downs, together they decided to burn for a theme for the album by Mayer ‘Who You Love’that remained for the story.

Katy Perry and singer John Mayer had a relationship of two years, but it didn’t work (photo: AFP)

KATY PERRY AND ORLANDO BLOOM

It was not decided until 2016, Katy perry, again, you speak of love, and it was to confess, I was in love again and was happy with Orlando Bloom.

By 2019, the couple is engaged, now the happy couple is waiting for their first baby and it is also their upcoming wedding comes.

British actor Orlando Bloom and American singer/songwriter Katy Perry arrive for the Los Angeles premiere of the Amazon Original Series “Carnival Row” at the TCL Chinese theatre on August 21, 2019 in Hollywood. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) / ALTERNATIVE CROP

