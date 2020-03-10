The price LVMH has Abloh Rihanna, Stella McCartney, and Virgil as the new judges and announces its finalists

Rihanna, Stella McCartney and Virgil Abloh part of the jury, LVMH also revealed that this Tuesday the names of the eight finalists for the 2020 edition.

The trio joins nine other members, completion of a jury with a format, the classic, consisting of 12 members.

LVMH also announced the names of the finalists in this year: Ahluwalia, Casablanca, Chopova Lowena, Nicholas Daley, Peter Do, He Khumalo, Supriya Lele and I will Take Koizumi. You have been selected, between 20 semi-finalists by a Committee of 68 experts on a showroom two days in the headquarters of LVMH on the avenue Montaigne, the occasion of the Fashion week in Paris last month.

“(The new trio of the jury), together with our well-known Committee that Jonathan Anderson, Kris Van Assche, Nicolas Ghesquière, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Marc Jacobs, Clare, Jet Keller, Sidney Toledano, Jean-Paul and myself. I wish you for your participation and your support for the young designer. This award is an incredible opportunity for these young designers, be you and enjoy your tips,” explained Delphine Arnault, the Creator and driving force responsible for the award of LVMH.

His family controls the group, is the largest in the world both in fashion as a luxury, which include brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi, Marc Jacobs and many other international brands of prestige.

The three new additions to the jury’s work within the Empire, LVMH. The singer and designer, superstar Rihanna launched her fashion brand Fenty in may of last year, in a joint venture with LVMH. McCartney is a part of the group joined in the past year to LVMH the sale of a minority stake for your fashion house. Abloh, the designer of the brand super fashion Off-White, the designer of menswear at Louis Vuitton from the spring of 2018, although not to the 2019 edition price.

The new jury, consisting of a dozen members, who choose the next winners of the LVMH 2020 strategy and the winner is Karl Lagerfeld between these eight finalists at the 5.June.

“This year, once more, the impressive semi-finalists us with your creativity and your commitment to the creation of clothing, the respect for the environment. I would like to congratulate all of them!” he added, dolphins in a press release.

“Five of the finalists of the clothes designed for the woman. The other three finalists for the basics of men’s fashion. For the first time, we have a designer lev in this stage of the competition. After the success of ” Thebe Magugu, the winner in 2019, we are pleased to count with a designer of the South Africans among the finalists. The eight finalists have in common is a great talent in their respective areas, and a large suction to improve their knowledge,” said Delphine, as executive vice president of Louis Vuitton.

The five finalists have their headquarters in London; and the rest in New York, Tokyo and Cape townor.

The best known today is probably, I Guess Koizumi, has already made waves in the past year, the fashion show, internal, presented in the store of Marc Jacobs in the Upper East Side, where she showed her designs are full of mega volantes and color. Since then, two of his styles are in the “Camp: Notes of Fashion” the costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of art.

One of the favorites, Peter Do, is the award for graduates received in the output of the premiere of the price of LVMH for the year 2014. Like Martin Margiela, Do not take photographs and therefore insisted that only show the back of the head in all the photos of the exhibition last month.

He Khumalo also impressed with the subtle use of your inspiration, chosen by the African Princess Sara Forbes Bonetta, the rescue from slavery in the nineteenth century and was the godson of Queen Victoria.

Daley, of Scottish origin, and was, is exfinalista of the International Woolmark Prize and will usually refer to his parents and his Reggae Club, were before 1978 to 1982.

Casablanca is a brand of Charaf original competition. The French designer of Moroccan origin, the speaker for the worship service between the stars of the French hip-hop and rock, as the Lord of fashion, the Fashion week in Paris in January demonstrated, in the official calendar.

Priya Ahluwalia, from India and nigeria, is a graduate of the University of Westminster and used bearings without output and scraps of fabric to give new life to the textiles.

A further designer, the Briton of Indian origin, Supriya, Lele, used materials, and Indian, to create the file, clothing, ready-to-wear, elegant mixtures from vinyl, mohair, mesh plaids and Madras.

And, highlights the current obsession with recycling, the duo, consisting of the Bulgarian-American Emma Chopova and their British colleague, Laura Lowena, uses to create everything from old rugs to wall hangings, skirts, tops and pockets for mobile phones.



Last year, the online-retail-24S, a division of LVMH, began selling a capsule collection of garments, designed by the eight finalists, along with a capsule collection of ideas that the winner of Magugu.

“This year, 24S and Matchesfashion.com you can support the finalists for the LVMH and help to gain international exhibition,” says LVMH, without the exact details.