The story of a marriage: Adam, the driver, and Scarlett Johansson star in the Teaser for the series – 22/08/2019

Netflix-Brazil, today introduced a new, double story, a wedding in the romantic drama starring Adam Driver (“Star Wars: the clone Wars”) and Scarlett Johansson (the Avengers). The date for the debut has not been announced, but the film later in the year, 2019, at the latest to the streaming service.

For each bit, that is one of the main told from the point of view characters. Nicole scherzinger (Ap) – Charlie (the driver) have been married for a very long time, and if you have a child together, but now they are split up.

To bring the previous, the ex-couple is love by listing the things you do to each other, but do not know in the end in the same way: with a stand-off between them, he confesses, how to “get started”.

The original-cast the main role in the story of a marriage, and also Laura Dern (Big Little Lies), Merritt Wever (The Walking Dead) and Ray Liotta (Good Fellow) and Alan Alda (“the Aviator”).

The film is directed and written by Noah Baumbach, is responsible for works like ” The squid and the whale and Frances Ha. The filmmaker has a partnership with Netflix in the fall of 2017, when The Meyerowitz family, you don’t Choose they launched the platform.