The stunning Alessandra Ambrosio versions, a movie with the kids, and a man who

+







Alessandra Ambrosio with her husband Jamie Mazur and their children Anja and Noah (photo: Getty Images) Alessandra Ambrosio with her husband Jamie Mazur and their children Anja and Noah (photo: Getty Images)

A family in the best style of advertising for the margarine! Yes, the Alessandra Ambrosio in a scene is very rare, for the red carpet to the Theater, Regency Village in Westwood, California.

It is the top actress in the cast of the film The father, in the Double-dose to 2, echo the character of the Karen, lived in the first feature film of the franchise. Nice with a dress cut low, she was very, very good company at the premiere.

The top-rio grande do sul, one of the if you the Victoria’s Secretshe was accompanied by the family, the family of the Her Husbandthe owner Jamie Mazurand the couple with two children, According to the9 years old, and YearTo 5. The little people, of course, stole the scene for the cuteness in front of the lens of the camera, and Ambrosio distributed autographs to the fans, who thronged at the venue.

The father, in the Double-dose to 2 is expected to debut in Brazil on 18.January.





Alessandra Ambrosio with her husband Jamie Mazur and their children Anja and Noah (photo: Getty Images)





Alessandra Ambrosio with her husband Jamie Mazur and their children Anja and Noah (photo: Getty Images)





Alessandra Ambrosio with her husband Jamie Mazur and their children Anja and Noah (photo: Getty Images)





Alessandra Ambrosio with her husband Jamie Mazur (photo: Getty Images)





Alessandra Ambrosio (Photo: Getty Images)





Alessandra Ambrosio (Photo: Getty Images)





Alessandra Ambrosio and distributed copies (picture: Getty Images)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.