The vibrant color, the replaced, according to Rihanna, the the classic black

The orange is the new black, or at least that is what she dictated Rihanna with their latest look for the participation in an evening event. The designer opened this week, the first pop-up store Fenty -your signature of fashion in New York. An act of special, the singer took the opportunity to have the could wear several pieces of clothing, the brand with the sound trend this spring.

From Barbados showed up with a ‘total look’ orange, which will not go unnoticed. The 31-year-old wore mini rock point with long sleeves, collar with draped neckline and slit on the side skirt, combined with an eye-catching trench coat, loose with the same pitch even more dynamic. A sentence, mixed with a pair of boots arrugadas, metal jewelry and key maxi: rings and necklaces with crosses.









Rihanna in the pop-up store Code in New York,

(DIGGZY / SplashNews.com / GTRES)



With this styling Rihanna wanted to claim the orange color for the season of triumph, the purple tones and the “classic blue”, the intense blue, the Pantone found that I like the color of the year. A few months ago, Jennifer Lopez already tried to position the tonality of the sound lively as a further option, the participate significantly to the time to an event, in the night, as he was at the award ceremony of the CFDA. The actress opted for a set consisting of a ‘cropped top’ long sleeve and a pair of trousers with a sporty style with a peplum voluminous with the tail.

Jennifer Lopez at the awards, the fashion, the CFDA

(Johns PKI / SplashNews.com / GTRES)



Another well-known face in the past year, left with a ‘total look’ was orange Gigi Hadidcombined in an outfit from jacket and pants with ‘biker’ a game, led over the shoulders. Three styles are very different inspired to wear a color, the a priori seem complicated but with a final result obtained is very flattering.









Gigi Hadid in New York in the past year

(SplashNews.com / GTRES)



In this line, a different tone, it could be very in fashion in the coming weeks, this is yellow. The “culprits” of this possible trend is Kim Kardashianafter the fever, the has decided to of the snakes now, these sound very strong with the one who has to learn everyone’s attention.

Kim Kardashian with a ‘total look’ amarilo in New York

(Ouzounova/Splash / SplashNews.com / GTRES)











