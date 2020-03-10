the world record, surpassing Kim Kardashian

– In the news

The name Stephanie Carbajo (34 years old) became popular in Germany through its participation in the reality Telecinco The island of temptation. No one, not even you could imagine that your relationship with Christofer and his torrid history with Ruben, her tempting, would granjearle is similar to that discussed many times. The phenomenon Fani was razed to the ground and their back-and-forth with your partner, have overshadowed the other participants.

This success can not only the potential due to the fantastic rate of screen space of a week has been registered to the week, as the team without an opponent, but also by the flood of searches on Google The company’s communication SEMrush has detected the data were released, from the month of January, in which it is not undefined: search for the name of ‘Stephanie’ to 10150 percent in January, 102,5 time month-to-month.

The graph shows you the research of ‘Stephanie have increased’.

This company ensures that such searches Stephanie came to overcome, in the popularity Kim Kardashian (39) or Pablo Iglesias (41). And not only you and the famous cry of “I Estefaníaaaa!” collapsed the network at different times, but the name of the room, The island of temptationreached an average of 5 million search queries in January as programs of the same cut in their respective months, the main the end of time, as GH VIP, Survivors or MasterChef.

‘Influencer’ and the history of love

It is true that the success of the programme has meant that an important source of revenue for Stephanie, for this part, has seen how it has become a whole influencer on your Instagram. Not for nothing has 283.000 fans, a significant number of the brands in the raffle. According to the side of influencer Marketing-Hub, the partner of Christofer embolsaría between EUR 800 and 1300 per publication.

The story of the love between Fani and Christofer began in 2012, when in one night of party, fun and music met. How to interpret them on a daily basis, people who have lived in that encounter, it was love at first sight: “We were all celebrating, met in the disco, you started to dance bachata and where it all started. His thing began to dance. Like Fani, particularly, a lot of dancing.”

The relationship between them began to formalize and to leave for a while, chose to back Madrid to creating a home together in the South of Spain. In particular, in Seville. “You wanted a change of scenery and so they made it. There are 4 or 5 years to live, Sevilla and they began to work there,” wrote sources in the vicinity of the most famous couples of the tv these days.

“I declare, confirm and display to work I’m a by 2019, well-to-do and focus for my goals. Merry Christmas,” said Fani Carbajo besides Christofer Guzmán on a photo the Republic of Argentina published from sevilla, the important Avenue divides the neighborhood of Triana, the right of appeal.

What neither of them imagine that only three months after the publication of this romantic snapshot, the offer of the production company Quartz for to integrate in the adventure, more action-and your life. Not because it is an extreme experience in the physical, but on the contrary, through a notch in the emotional. The environment of the couple revealed more this newspaper, that the person I had was “very much interested” in participating Fani.

