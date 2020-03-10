To be Jennifer Lopez and gone, a Maid in Manhattan

Jennifer Lopez, one of the Actresses, Latin, the most famous of Hollywood, she played her own mother in Maid in Manhattan, but she resisted, first, that her daughter encarnara.

Maid in Manhattan it is one of the most famous films, also a singer, as Marisa Ventura, plays a character who has a great resemblance to her own mother.

Instagram

Both are from Puerto Rico, and lived in the Bronx, were young mothers worked double-game days for the upbringing and care of their children.

The only difference is that Marisa cleaned a hotel, while the magnifying glass, mother of Jennifer, he is clean, houses.

Instagram

Lupe didn’t want her daughter to marry, to fail actress from fear: the risk was too much for you.

Jennifer has not given up, he left his house at the age of 18 to pursue her dream, even though at the beginning of a academia de baile sleep on the couch, a everything, his sacrifice was worth it.

Instagram

If you want to see more of Jennifer Lopez, we invite you, our download app, where you can see Maid In Manhattan, Angel Eyes and many other films of the diva in the Bronx.

You can download it here, if you iOS, here, if you have an Android or here if you have Roku.

Take a look at this: