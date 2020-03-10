Today the first competitions in Fortnite start

A couple of hours Fishing Madness in Fortnitethen there is big fishing competitionin which everyone can participate. We know how it sounds. We also know that it is one of the most popular games in the world, so hey, what did you expect? By the way, who do not want to after the hard fight on the world stage Battle Royale relax and go fishing? Okay, in fact, I don’t know. One way or the other, on Friday 22. November (i.e. today) at 14:00 Moscow time the tournament started in fishing Fortniteruns until Monday, November 25, in hours 2:00 PM. For those who are in the position to catch the greatest amount of fish, the prices – for the first place we get the real trophy Lamas of the most popular and that, oddly enough, is a further object of beauty.

The tournament fishing boat was divided into different categories. In each of them, with each Region only one winner will be selected. The four categories: best moczykij, Master Fang Narybka, Master Fang Flat Land and Master Fang Siorborybek. All of you that have decided to participate in competitions, get Graffiti You play to win. If someone is able, moreover, to catch the mythical gold fish, also get a pickaxe Głębinowiec. More information can be found on the official Website of Epic Games. In addition, andktualnie goes on Fortnite: Chapter 2then there is a new Phase in the development of the gamewho has them in new locations, and many other attractions of the city – wide poczytacie about it here.

A complete range of computer games in the Shop Sferis