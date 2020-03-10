Travis Scott yells, her love for Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi

“I have a lot of time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi. His father is much more satisfying than I ever expected. She’s my best friend, to me, makes it a lot easier, the life that inspires me on all levels and surprises me every day with their intelligence. It is a madness”, congratulated the singer.

Although he preferred to enter, assess the possibility that your extinct romance with star TV can re-ash, the hip-hop singer did not hesitate to use your interview to insist, to assert in the love and affection that you should always connect the successful business woman and of the step, the need for the parents to remain separated and in courtesy for the well-being of their children and also themselves.