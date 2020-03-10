VIDEO: a new challenge to viral dance with the unexpected and celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Camila’s hair is not join to long

In the ‘Flip the Switch ‘Challenge’ the U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and various tv personalities have participated.

‘Flip the Switch Challenge” is the new challenge viral in social networks last week: it consists in recording a video with another person, while one of the two dance to the song ‘non-stop’ rapper Drake; after the light is turned off, the change of roles, including his clothes.

In the challenge, have participated, and people, with such famous names as the exprecandidata democratic USA, Elizabeth Warren, the actress Jennifer Lopez and the exbeisbolista Alex Rodriguez, the singer, Camila Cabello, and various stars of the American tv, among others.

The famous pair, consisting of Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez of the ‘challenge came’ and released a video in your social networks this 8. March, where you can see the singer dancing with a white dress and set, while the exbeisbolista professional features in a mirror with your cell phone. Seconds later, the light switches on, and both will change roles: Rodriguez is dancing with the white dress of his bride, and JLo is wearing the clothes and sunglasses exdeportista.

Other participants are Elizabeth Warren, now excandidata in the primaries of the Democratic party of the United States is noteworthy, who, the tv show Saturday Night Live this Saturday. The video of a dance from Warren, and one of the stars of the ‘show’, Kate McKinnon, was published in the official program of Twitter and has already more than 21 million impressions.

They, too, joined the challenge to ‘Flip the Switch ‘Challenge’ the singer Cuban-American Camila hair and choreographers Calvit Jr.

Another actress and star of the American tv, Andrea Boehlke, and your co-presenter of the programme People Now, Jeremy Parsons, published a video in which replicate this juggling.

If you liked it, I you share with your friends!