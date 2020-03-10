Viralizan the “terrible” pictures of Rihanna in a bikini

The summer is all about, what is there in the different countries of the world, that is why celebrities such as Rihanna use this time to boast of his figures in the swimsuit.

But this time the singer was taken without you noticing it, and the images are not conducive to that criticized in nothing of what was very the sees by the way her body now.

Wearing a bikini in red, it was hinted, even a lot of, have a look, “left” and “sloppy”, a little bit of the picture, wrote a few years ago.

Twitter

It is clear, have raised a couple of pounds, and although they have their army of fans has gone to her defense, the haters who have attacked ‘ til you drop with all sorts of negative comments against you.

“What happened, wasn’t you?”

“I believe that Riri had nothing to worry about, her appearance”

“Uyyyy how awful, I don’t like how it looks”

“Oh, OMG! Seriously, that #Rihanna brought him to the mother of his physical”

In an interview with the star from Barbados noted that he takes care of the criticism that you do, while you feel happy to. Also, you said that you need to have a balance in terms of work and personal power to give up.

“You have to do, time for yourself, your mental health depends on it. If you’re not happy, you not happy, even though you do what you love, you will feel like an obligation. In my calendar, that means we now with a notorious P, what, days personal.

Your bag grows

The singer is an entrepreneur, a make-up designer, the lingerie and the first African-American woman in the lead a luxury lifestyle brand.

And in the last few days, just re-purchased the title, the artists are musically richest in the world. Now has a fortune of 600 million dollars, on Tuesday, Forbes said.

According to Forbes, the singer gets the biggest part of your money for the tours and the publication of music.

But, it is also co-owner of the online-lingerie-Savage X-Code.

Last month, the celebration of the opening of a pop-up shop of Fenty in New York, where she wore a radical new look, thanks to new hair and the fuchsia-intensive, as one has seen it so far.

The celebrity wore a mini-dress made of satin with spaghetti straps, cleavage, draped and ruched bodice to the side with a cord. Her outfit is part of the new collection.