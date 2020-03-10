We find out where the man in red that Angelina Jolie wears in ‘Maleficent”

The film ‘Maleficent’: the mistress of Evil” he made his debut on the last day of the 17., and anyone who has seen the movie (including us, the MdeMulherYou also know that Angelina Jolie this is once again infallible in the role of the iconic villain from the Disney.

But we also know that the appearance of the figure, the costume, the makeup, and the famous horned – calls for attention. In the The Carnival or, in the Halloweenthe the imagination of the future it is one of the most copied since the release of the first film, and the lipstick-red blood that Angelina is wearing in the scene, and let’s face it, it is beautiful.

For those who were interested in investing in the batonzão, good news! We have found the brand and exact color to the product really easy to find, here in Brazil, you know?

This is the Russian RedThe lipstick has a creamy texture and a matte finish, which is one of the best-selling M. A. C Cosmetics. In the night from Sunday (27.) and, via, Instagram, the profile of the Brazilian brand, has confirmed the information.

Very well rated on the official website of the giants of the cosmetics, the lipstick is a deep red with a dark background, it has a high pigmentation and durability.

It is priced currently R – $ 89and it is for sale on e-commerce sites, and retail in the M. A. Cas well as the physical stores and the website, the color of the year in Brazil. It is also possible to buy it in a mini version, for R$ R $ 49.