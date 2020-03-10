We learned the details of the new season Fortnite Champion Series Cybersport.pl

Players and Fans of professional stage Fortnite, and had to wait a long time until the information about the cycle Fortnite Champion Series. Three months after the end of the first season of the tournament in Chapter 2, Epic Games decided to explain the Details of the next battle with a number of FNCS, the start already next weekend.

The second season of FNCS for Chapter 2 will be played in Duo mode, and is open to all players, the achieved in this mode is the master League in the Arena. Competition starts four weekly tournaments, which will take place between 20. March and 12 April. In addition to prize money and ranking points, the best Teams in the weekly draw also, you will get a direct Ticket into the final round of the FNCS, which takes place from 17. to 19.

The biggest change compared to previous seasons FNCS growth players are individual parts of the competitions for athletes who with mobile devices, and consoles, as well as a separate one for PC. It is important that Epic Games has had that PC users will not be able to create pairs with players konsolowymi and mobile devices, and Vice versa. Each of these divisions of the same prize pool, tournaments in the case of Europe is on 50 thousand dollars for each of the weekly, and 800 to thousands of dollars per case, the season finale is.

Schedule Fortnite Champion Series season 2 in section 2 is as follows:

20-22 March : Gameplay Of The Week; Week 1,

: Gameplay Of The Week; Week 1, 27-29 March: Gameplay Weeks; Per Week 2,

Gameplay Weeks; Per Week 2, 3-5. April: Gameplay Of The Week; Week 3,

Gameplay Of The Week; Week 3, 10-12 April: Gameplay Of The Week; 4. Week

Gameplay Of The Week; 4. Week 17-19. April: The Finale Of The Season Series Champion.

More information about 2.the season, for Chapter 2, Fortnite Champion Series, please refer to the official rules of the tournament, the by using this Link.