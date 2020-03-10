What is Beyoncé pregnant again?

Getty Images What Beyonce is pregnant again?: this photo creates suspicion

In the last few weeks, Beyonce has been stealing the attention of Internet users share a theme out of fashion, because the singer has been building on the summer looks very interesting, the tendency of its more than 131 million followers have caused.

But this is exactly, and perhaps unintentionally, some of the constructions shown, the interpreter, “Crazy in Love” awaken the special attention of fans and observers to speculate that the singer might be, again, in the sweet expectation.

It was a dress in the tables, purple and white, which gave the singer, the outfit, do not wait for you to created suspected pregnancy, and the comments left on.

Some of the fans of Beyonce revealed that the design, seemed to draw by the way, characteristic, in fact you look very nice, a beginning of the end of something thick.

“I am, or Beyonce waiting for the stork”, ” will be that Beyonce is pregnant?” and “I see belly to Beyonce,” were some of the comments, the image you created.

But it was a photo has additional lit, even more alarms, in which the interpreter turned u side with the same outfit, but this time his belly was with a bag the color purple, while on his arms.

Until such time, Beyonce has not responded will not be revealed to the rumors, no data, in particular, to confirm that the stork would be visiting in your home.

The winner of the multiple awards of the music, and her husband, the rapper Jay-Z, embossed with a beautiful family, in addition to their three children: Blue Ivy, 7 years, Sir Carter and Rumi Carter, of 2 years.

Both the singer as well as her husband repeatedly assured that the paternity has in their priority of the arrival of their three children.

Another summer looks, he’s Beyonce in your account of Instagram was a black shorts, a blouse polka dots and yellow high heels, would like to have more than one of her successors.

Check out the photos of Beyonce, which sparked rumors about a possible pregnancy and let us know, if you really believe that the singer is waiting in the sweet, or whether it’s image effects.