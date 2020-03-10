What is the true age of Beyonce? How is his daughter?

Agency

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO.- A strange theory on the Internet ensures that Beyoncé is truly the mother of Solange Knowles and not, as her sister would be, had we actually believe that all the time.

According to the web-portal of the newspaper of hidden advertising, and warned, the rumor comes from an alleged employee of Columbia Records, which would be known, in the proximity of the singer. According to him, the wife of Jay-Z would have deceived the public with their age and motherhood.

You may also like: Beyoncé and Jay-Z thrown in competition for the promotion of veganism

In addition, he explained that the singer would have been pregnant when she was a teenager. And the parents of Bey from her upbringing with her, and for as Long as sisters.

According to the official biography of the Queen of R&B, born 4. september 1981, while as Long as in 1986. That is to say, only five years difference.

But the man suggests that really Beyonce was born in 1974 and had the light when I between 12 and 14 years.

“The exact date of the birth of Beyoncé the 9/4/1974 is. I saw a photo of your driver’s license that I asked in the computer of my superiors once I like. Beyoncé, the mother of a teenager who doesn’t know who the father is, as Long as it was”

The theory also indicates that the group girl’s Tyme band, a precursor to destiny’s Child- active 80 and not 90, in the years; from there, the members have changed are age, your.

“Prior to the introduction of Destiny’s Child, Grils Tyme, a new group of R&B, swing, hip-hop, played by Beyonce was when she was a little girl in the mid-80s, not in the mid-90s. Look at one of the birthdays of the members. She was a member of Tyme Girls, and was built in 1975. Then you say to me that someone who in 1993, at the age of 18 years, dancing was on for 11 years. There is something wrong with it,” assured the source.

“The premium of Bee, said to me, as Long as she is really the daughter of Beyonce, told me in confidence, after the subject came up of teenage pregnancies. She’s not sarcastic, so I doubt that you invented something scandalous on your own premium. Do you remember my words, one day you will tell the truth,” he continues.

On the rumors neither Beyoncé nor Solange have commented on the. The last thing we had from the Queen B he Homecominga documentary film produced, where the other passages show, the unknown about his life.