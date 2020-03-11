And all without a filter! Shakira dazzles in Spain abrigadita and natural

The Colombian singer, performer of hits such as Waka Waka and eyes showed So beautifully in your social networks with a selfie that you immediately put them to vibrate their followers.

16. February 2020 · 19:57 hs

For polemic, and a spectacular presentation in the Super Bowl, in addition to the goddess, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira he returned to Spain, to the time to his family and his other projects.

The Colombian singer, performer of hits such as Waka Waka and eyes showed So beautifully in your social networks with a selfie that you immediately put them to vibrate their followers.

It is a photo that you took after your arrival in Spainwhere is warm and natural. A perfect picture to show that with or without makeup, Shakira is a mamacita.

In the lower image it is “Pink under a blue sky can be read. Cap pink, under a blue sky”. The barranquillera against the backdrop of a spectacular landscape as the perfect backdrop for your beauty.

In the release, thousands of fans your enthusiasm and fascination for the attractiveness of the singer, expressed, without a doubt, was one of the reasons why the soccer player Gerard Piqué, and fell in love with it.