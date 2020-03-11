Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still fighting in the courts for the manors Entertainment

The couple, who broke up in 2016, is not yet fully agreed on the division of assets, including real estate

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together for 12 years, and had at least six children adopted during this time (two true and four are). However, officially, this relationship only lasted a few years, since the marriage was only in the year 2014 and has come to an end by the end of 2016.

After three years of a divorce, the most unexpected of Hollywood, the couple is still fighting in court to be worthy of your property during the time they lived together.

Although the legal duration of the marriage, it is short, it is not quite so simple, since the two were in a committed relationship for more than a decade.

As such, while the properties acquired in the way of Angelina and Brad before the wedding, a destination high in the air.

Worked this time, the two of them are in a conflict of law in relation to the property that much more valuable that you have acquired a ranch and winery is located in the South of France.

Purchased by the couple in 2012 for$ 180 million, and is the darling of the interview, which has become one of the producers of the wine, the more well-known, and one of the European countries with the production of the rose, the award-winning on-site.

But Jolie does not want to give up the property. According to the international press, you stay in the Chateau wanted to Miraval.

“Brad loves it and is very proud of its status as a wine producer, and he knows that Angie is probably the one to sell you, or even worse, demoliria, just a pain. He will fight to the end, to ensure that you can maintain their category,” said a source, observed in the Radar Online.

“Angie has been in the tour de France, which recently made a pilgrimage to the castle and its wines, they also, together with the Mall. They had a Gentlemen’s agreement to share it, because it went back a lucrative business, but if Angie to Stand, she realized how much I loved her and how much he would freak out in the Mall, if she has everything,” he said to the other person.

Although the richness of the diamonds, not to open their value today at about$ 1 billion, and Pitt, a R$ 1.6 billion, and the two are, in General, to the hands of the houses of the conquered so easily, and you need to get rid of the property, as you do not agree to give up.

It was the one that came with the house, which Pitt and Jolie purchased in New Orleans, louisiana after hurricane Katrina in 2007. Located in the French quarter, in front of real estate in the Bahamas McConaughhey, a friend of Brad’s, in the mansion house in 1830, it was sold in the year 2016, even with all the in the Appendix, the Interview was by E-Mail.

It is a property in Los Feliz, California., was bought by Pitt in 1994, and it ended up being a possession for him, they withdrew to the house, including a skate park, and the other paraphernalia of the extreme sports that you have separated.

Not to be out-of-antinga the neighborhood, Jolie bought a house at a value of$ 100 million, in the vicinity of the most expensive in the neighborhood.

The two bought a villa in Port d ‘ Andratx, Mallorca, Spain, with a summer home in Santa Barbara, California, and an apartment in the building, the Waldorf-Astoria in New York city.

These are still with a fate unknown. In the documents of the divorce is by the diamonds, it asks for numerous items of jewellery and personal items, in addition to an active and additional, separate, and obligations of the parties, the nature and extent carefully, and it is not known at this time”. To take into account, for the wealth of the parents, the divorce is not yet complete.