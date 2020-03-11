Angelina Jolie “didn’t matter” with a reunion of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at award shows and Website – Monet

+







Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston met on the sidelines of the price of the trade-Union players (picture: Getty Images) Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston met on the sidelines of the price of the trade-Union players (picture: Getty Images)

The encounter between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who was married from 2000 to 2005, the behind-the-scenes of the Screen Actors ‘ Guild Awards, an award of the union of actors in Hollywood, last Sunday (19th) – there are many fans made happy in the social media.

But one person in particular, do not care to do a little with the fulfilment of Other ex-wife of Pitt, Angelina Jolie. “Angelina doesn’t care for the reunion of Jen and Brad at the SAG. He must have known that they are friends with each other, and it will not stop to influence it,” said a source to the website Hollywood life.





Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (picture: Getty Images) Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (picture: Getty Images)

After you are done with Aniston in 2005, Pitt’s relationship with Jolie began with whom he was already married before 2016 – they are the parents of six children. According to the published, the actor went back to the conversation with Jennifer after his birthday in February 2019 at the latest.

A meeting on the sidelines of the SAGs was the first time they were photographed together…. On one of the pictures, Pitt, and appears, hold down the mother of his ex-wife. In addition to this, a video that shows the actor, watching Aniston gets the award for Best actress in a Drama series for “the Morning Show” Interview, it was also awarded at the event, won in the category Best actor in a supporting role for ” once upon A Time in Hollywood…’.





Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, in a data set for a primetime Emmy award in the year 2004, as you are still married (photo: Getty Images) Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, in a data set for a primetime Emmy award in the year 2004, as you are still married (photo: Getty Images)

According to the source heard by the Hollywood life, despite the fact Angelina doesn’t care about the reunion of Pitt and Aniston, and you do not want to see his name involved with it. “This has gone on for long enough. She is just always with him. It’s not going to stop this, it hurts”.





The hollywood actress Angelina Jolie with four of her six children Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox (photo: Getty Images) The hollywood actress Angelina Jolie with four of her six children Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox (photo: Getty Images)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.