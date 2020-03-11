Angelina Jolie let her daughter to go spend Christmas with Brad Pitt

The tension between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt more. According to the website Radar Online, the former couple came to an agreement in regard to a daughter, Shiloh, for 13 years, and with whom you spend the holidays of end of the year, but the actor insists that he is to be the turn with the girl.

“Brad is furious with Angelina, blocking his attempts to see, “Shiloh”, said an anonymous source in the vehicle. “You want to do this for some time, he would have at least one time with Shiloh, during the holiday time. Brad Angelina says agreed that it was her turn now.”

This informant also noted that Jolie turned back to all six of the children were noted together in time. “But, once again, pulled the carpet, to tell him that it’s distracting when the rest of the family.”

A witness, Pitt, Shiloh, maintains a special relationship with, to try to keep as closely as possible, what you can be. “Brad and Shiloh talk every day for the Incredible, and count down the days until Christmas, and so it took, to surprise you,” he said.

The news had taken them by surprise, ” said the source, who explained that the young man was disappointed, to take it, she wanted to be with him.

“Angie told Shiloh to be that it is appropriate for you, separated from the rest of the children. She secured for the town that you spend some time with his father, but Shiloh is in the heart of the party, you do not a longer period of time, that he was the promised”. In addition to Shiloh, Angelina and Brad are parents to Maddox, 18 years old, Pax, 15, Zahara, at the age of 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

In the last race of the weekend, Angelina Jolie is just a piece of dear Evan Hansen has, based on the book of the same name, in the West End in London, and went on to get a behind-the-scenes of the show so it was, to know the performers. What she doesn’t know is that he is a big fan of the area.

Actor, Alex Thomas, and Smith was thrilled and showed it to Angelina’s tattoo on her left arm, which he in a tribute to the actress.

“Well, My life came the beautiful, Angelina Jolie, to look, Dear Evan Hansen. I showed her my tattoo done by the amazing @Courtney Lloyd tattoos, and she loved it, autografou, he gave me a kiss on the cheek and said that he would come back to see me, like August,” wrote Smith, ma, the caption of the post, which he shared on his account in Instagram. “I’ll never be able to get to it,” he said.

