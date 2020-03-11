Beyoncé drives a woman to flirt with her husband Jay-Z

It seems that all the beauty, the talent and is considered one of the most influential people in the world is not enough, Beyoncéso he showed feel how every human being.

A sensual woman did not prevent him, feeling the jealousy of her husband, rapper and producer Jay – Z in the game of basketball.

And the behavior of the interpreter on the playing field during a game in the NBA thousand followers surprised by a woman, leaned in to the conversation with the singer.

Getty Images

The partner accompany the game between the Warriors and Raptors, but the cameras detected, a moment of uncomfortable between the star and the wife of the owner of the Golden State Warriors.

For some, it was a shock to the interpreter of “Single Ladies” Nicole Curranwho sought persistently to socialize, have a chat with Jay-Z, but she was in the middle of the two.

In the video you can see some of the faces effort, the singer, and at the end even a slight ‘nudge’ to mark territory, and not to follow the conversation.

The pictures show the attitude of the Americans was shared in the official statement of the chain of sports ESPN.

Jay-Z and Beyonce are courtside for Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

For more details

The Toronto Raptors came to beat the Oracle Arena, 109 – 123, Stephen Curry, because she was the only one that appeared, and the Golden State Warriors, with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson through injury.

The series is 2: 1 in favor of the Diebsthle, but still nothing is defined, it will be the game 4 this Friday, in the house of the Warriors.

With information about