Beyoncé looks, the accessories, dental unexpectedly

There are celebrities you have a clear passion for the jewelry and escape the sentence of ‘less is more’, a halt in front of a mix of jewelry, make the el dorado is the sound, the he in your look. Among them Beyoncé, don’t hesitate, decorate your outfits with dozens of necklaces, earrings and rings. Yesterday, the singer of Single Ladies he shared on Instagram a series of images, the beige with a gorgeous outfit, consisting of a short khaki and a t-shirt with a pronounced collar. But the most striking thing about her were the clothes, but the piece of jewelry graced her teeth.

The singer wore a jewel, rigid, Golden, moved into their lower teeth, a tendency that also impose other music stars such as Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry or even the actual Kim Kardashian, who exactly a year ago, showed off on Instagram in a similar way: a few letters gold with diamonds decorated, your teeth and form the set I KIM (I, Kim).

Instagram / @beyonce

This is not the first time that Beyoncé refers to the tendency of grillthe name, you know these accessories and dentistry and was also its partner, the rapper Jay-Z. For one of your video clips, taken in the year 2013, the artist, born in Houston, who led two grill, the Johnny Dangone of the jewelers, specializing in this type of accessories are best known, they had only one night to be on time.

Your partner has to be confident in the Paris-based designer Dolly Cohenthe pieces you see often is responsible for the development, Kim Kardashian for the decoration of your teeth and also known to its customers Madonna and Pharrell Williams.