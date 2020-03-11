Check out 8 fun facts about Scarlett Johansson video of the day

It’s like the Black Widow from Marvel’s the voice, an attractive movie or Great in the eyes of the Director of the Morning, and you will always succeed. Now, who’s blowing out the candles, the actress Scarlett Johansson. The novaiorquina, and the mother of the little Rose, she acts, she sings, and you, in addition to an activist in the political. It is also thought several times, one of the sexiest women in the world.

To celebrate this great actress and is divided into 8 fun facts about his life and his 24-year career:

1 – he Has a twin brother

Scarlett has a twin brother, Hunter Johansson. The escorpiana, the three minutes had older than he is, joked in an interview about those, they are the most important moments in your life. In addition to this, you have two older brothers.

2 – since I was a child

The first Film they made was with The angel, it was in 1994. She has worked side-by-side to the actor Elijah Wood.

3 – it is Not, as it is his name on the Hollywood

In an interview with Glamour magazine, the birthday boy said that he called to be hated ScarJo. “The last name sounds corny and superficial for me.

4 – The wonderful world of Scarlett

The actress loves the world about the character of Willy Wonka, The Amazing chocolate factory. The original is from 1971 and it’s his favorite film. She has also said that it is very much a fan of the turtles-Ninjas.

5 – he Lost against Lindsay Lohan

When I was 13 years old, he was in the role of the main character in the film, operation Matchmaker for actress Lindsay Lohan.

6 – the Best friend of Captain America

The actor Chris Evans, author of the “Captain America” is one of your best friends. The two have played six times. In an interview the actor said that he considers Chris like a real brother.



7 – he Loves animals

She has a passion for dogs and cats. The result, which was the night before Christmas, when his cat, soldier swallowed a needle, and the whole family spent the night at the vet.

8 photos leaked

In 2011, Scarlett had Nude photos after her phone got hacked. The pictures were for her then-fiancé, actor Ryan Reynolds. The person responsible had to pay compensation to the US$ 66 billion (Us$ 166 million euros) for the show.