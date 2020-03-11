check out the Design of the new ‘angels’ of Victoria’s Secret

Thethere is a team of ‘angels’, formed, Lais Ribeiro, Sara Sampaio, Candice Swanepoel and other famous beauties, Victoria’s Secret has a group of “reserves” for young people in the models that can be scaled up to the first team to a certain point in time.

Among them, Kelly Gale, a model of the origin of the indo-Australian 21-year-old, who was born in Sweden and has already been successfully on the well-known Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in the previous editions in 2013, 2014 and 2016.is

A beautiful a-listed to be a part of the group of the most beautiful women in the world of fashion, but before that happens, you can use the attributes of Kelly Gale, in this photo gallery.

