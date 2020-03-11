Finally back! Rihanna, including preparing a new musical project with a surprise

The long wait of millions of fans in the world Rihanna come the climax. All successful business-projects of the well-known way, your priorities in music, but has announced that it is working on new songs.

What you Rihanna

In these days of romance, businesswoman, and singer she interacts with her audience and tells you what will happen, working in a recording Studio. It is important to remember that the recent break-up with Hassan Jameel, i.e. single parents, at 14.

The words of Rihanna for NME were: “I’ll be in the study. Has me really excited. I can’t say who I work with, but it is someone I prefer to work for a long time. Well, I say: is Pharrell“.

A collaboration that promises to combine the best of two music directions. There is still no evidence of any title, just that the musical style in connection with the dancehall and a little reggae.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4UxyXbwHE4(/embed)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4UxyXbwHE4(/embed)

The musical soul Rihanna is returned, and the fans expect it to stay for a long time. As a good artist, do not miss to be able to leave, the end of a love relationship, to know it as one of the greatest sources of inspiration.