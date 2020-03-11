Frustrated, Brad Pitt thinks Angelina Jolie makes it harder to get a divorce,” says the website – Who is the

+







Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (picture: Getty Images) Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (picture: Getty Images)

Even if you already signed an agreement about custody, signed legislation for the children after the divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue to defend in court. At this time, in order to formalize the form, and get a divorce. In the process, however, it would be frustrating for the actor who, according to the Hollywood Lifebelieved that the ex-could be wife, back to the purpose held in place by the end of the action.

A source close to the case have said that the Hollywood Life “is frustrated that Brad’s with Angelina, either because the divorce is still in the length. It feels like it goes hard and takes no responsibility. Brad is upset and feels that this gap should have been addressed a long time ago”.

In addition, the Hollywood Lifethe actor, I would be pissed, because I think that Angelina would fight to the end of the divorce on purpose. To say “as long as he is not interested, somewhat negative, especially if it is not upset in the vicinity of the children, it always ends up on the fix it soon. The fight extended, and pays you for your time and energy and reasonable attorney’s fees ‘ charges,” said a source in the vicinity of the vehicle.

The TMZ it announced this week that they are now trying to reach a “bilateral agreement”), which provides that the two legal individual prior to the conclusion of a divorce.

According to the Hollywood Lifehowever, they would not have advanced a great deal in this regard. “Brad wants the process to end, for him and for the children to be able to heal and move on. Although there is a train, this agreement happened, nothing was done, really, and none of these court-have been fighting, too easy for you.”

The lawyer of Angelina, Laura Wasser, said for his part, said the international press that it is getting ready to leave, because in the process of becoming “toxic”, and “fed up with the anger, so that it is ridiculously irrational.

