Geisy Arruda breaks the rules on the Internet, and the pose in lingerie transparent

With over 1 million followers on Instagram, Geisy Arruda has broken the rule of the social network — one that forbids nudity, and stood completely Nude in a photo posted on Thursday (29/08/2019). It already follows from the clicks, very fat, by the empowering digital let the cheap to anyone.
Geisy has emerged in a bath, which merges with the fabric red with transparency. In the pose-sexy, of which he almost dropped it on the evidence of “private parts”.
0
“‘Women'”. Yes, you can! If you can, and as you can… Plus you can you should. In addition to the duty, which he does. If there is something that a woman may be able to,” he wrote Geisy in the caption of the photo.
The fans were excited about the comments. “I’ll tell you a lie no, I would, and I Changed zoom in”, “” P, “were to the” F “in almost all of the words” to “and” Where do you want to kill your daddy,” some of the reactions.