The muse has to think with an open neckline and some fans, that was the Tits of the term, to escape.

Recently, after a very short time, Geisy Arruda came with it all on Instagram and it has already arrived, come on the last Sunday (08).

Muse have posted a click on in front of the mirror, and had a nice tan to be envied in a bathing suit, and had to deceive his followers, with their natural beauty. Read more.