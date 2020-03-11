Harvey Weinstein is sentenced to 23 years in prison

Harvey Weinstein, 67, was sentenced to 23 years in prison, according to the chief justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, announced that James Burke, said on Wednesday (11). The former, of course, of Hollywood, was found guilty of the charge of sexual assault and rape. The study took place in New York city.

The judgment includes a conviction in connection with the assistant producer Next to his wife, the will was forced, in 2006, he, for oral sex on a producer, and the alleged rape of a woman, who did not want to be identified, by the media, according to the newspaper “The Guardian”.

Mr. Weinstein was at the trial in a wheelchair, and had to put up with women who also accused him of criminal conduct and, among them, Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff and Lauren Young.

The damnation of Harvey Weinstein as a “great victory” for the movement #MeToo which occurs due to the series of reports that exposed, suffered the sexual abuse and harassment by the actors and the people involved in the film industry.

History

In October 2017, at the earliest, if you are revealed for the first time, the allegations against Weinstein in the matter of the New York Times, and numerous complaints were received in relation to the producer and to the other people in the world. Harvey Weinstein has been accused, harassed or attempted to harass and intimidate names, such as Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, and Salma Hayek. All in all, accused of more than 100 women, the manufacturer of a child abuse, sexual assault, and sexual assault.