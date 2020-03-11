Harvey Weinstein sentenced him to 23 years in prison Today

The verdict, read Wednesday night in New York city, after more than two months after the test and double the conviction, says The New York Times.

The maximum limit of the penalty was a 29-year-old in prison for the two offences (25 per violation, and four years for oral sex or forced labor), and a minimum of five years, taking into account the dual set.

Harvey Weinstein, who was at the age of 67, was convicted of the crime, which took place between 2006 and 2013, and the process began on may 6. Of January and is considered to be a historic moment in the movement of MeToo allegations of sexual abuse in the entertainment industry.

Weinstein has insisted, always the innocent, the claim that all the acts have been committed.

In the beginning of the end

The arrest of Harvey’s career came in may 2018 at the latest, a few months after the New York Times and the New Yorker have been published, in October 2017, the earliest reports, the reporting on the sex scandal in the cinemas of the United States.

It was from these reports resulted in the movement of the collective, spontaneous reports, and share – #MeToo, the reporting of cases of abuse, coercion and sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

Among the women, which is described in detail cases of proposals for sex, Harvey Weinstein, uma Thurman, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek and Lupita N ‘ yongo.

December 2017, and the women, the cases of sexual harassment and sexual abuse, against Harvey Weinstein, and others, were named “person of the year” by the American magazine Time.

In the case of most of the media got involved, the producer of the north american Harvey Weinstein, but appeared also in other reports of attacks involved, among other things, the actor Kevin Spacey and Dustin Hoffman, the ex-President of Amazon Studios, Roy Price, director Brett Ratner and James Toback, the journalists Charlie Rose, Glenn Thrush and Matt Lauer, and the photographer Terry Richardson, the comedian, the American Louis C. K..