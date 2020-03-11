I discovered the daring looks of the week of Katy Perry: the pure image

This weekKaty Perry (34), with a new haircut, was a couple of days in London and drew the attention of the two looks that landed for a walk through the streets of london, and well the plane.
Only just arrived, came to a dinner with friends and elegant, but that’s not why he’s with the style: “and it is the restaurant’s Sexy Fish Mayfair dress, hull appeared with a picture of aquatic as waves of the brand Age. A chemise-style kimono satin blue & silver with bow at the waist, sleeves with elbow too long for your height.
Chose rings XL, and completed the look with a minibolso know of Staud and sandals with clear acrylic, the forefoot and detail-loop made of leather to fasten the big toe.
For the day Wednesday opted for a mono-style jumpsuit, with a picture of flowers, very seventies, in yellow, orange and green, combined with the jacket cut, jacket, jean, with the same imprint.
The monkey had, elasticated waist and poppers on the front. For shopping accompanied him on the hat gold-cube; bracelets and rings XL,acrylic retro look; a portfolio of art Kelly neon orange, and white sandals. An outfit casual to aseñorado for the singer.
Your step-for London it was a short visit, because it can not be missing, American Idol, the program is part of the jury. Freshly engaged to Orlando Bloom revealed that it would take some time, the music following the success of their last album, Witness.
“I’ve been on the road for about 10 years, so I just from my own experience. I’m not going to do directly to another hard drive“revealed the singer. “I think I’ve done a lot. I think I rang that bell to be a star of the pop, and I’m very grateful for that be “.
Katy back in Los Angeles this weekend to another live episode of American Idol.
Text: Editorial For You.