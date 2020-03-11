I told you on Instagram! Kylie Jenner, revealed what everyone wanted to know about your make-up

Kylie Jenner is the entrepreneur disciples, if you have a fortune of one thousand million, was up thanks to the impressive success of their brand of makeup.

Now the prominent and 22 years has expanded its business in other areas, such as products for the care of the skin and clothing, a project that contributes, alongside her sister Kendall.

For the youngest Jenner no problem, and with ideas, a new line of make-up, as he has shown, the trends and use them to the fullest.

A few days ago, the partner of Travis Scott decided, the women’s day $ 10 donates for every purchase a Foundation that is responsible for the empowerment of young people.

Now the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has once again be the center of attention, if you like the tones of the lipsticks reveal that are in fashion this year.

The Form of the snow, Director, True ” K, purse, were the names for their products Kylie he had his favorites for this season.

Later, the Californian model he asked his followers, what was his favorite color, always with more than 3 million likes and thousands of comments.