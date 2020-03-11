Isabeli Fontana, Izabel Goulart, and Bruna Marquezine in Cannes ‘ – the one who

+







Isabeli Fontana, Izabel Goulart, and Bruna Marquezine (photo: Handout) Isabeli Fontana, Izabel Goulart, and Bruna Marquezine (photo: Handout)

Isabeli Fontana, Izabel Goulart, and Bruna Marquezine have been in Cannes this Sunday (the 13th). The trio attended the premiere of the French Le Grand Bainthe Director, Gilles Lellouche, held in the Grand Théâtre Lumière.

In a break from the recordings of the soap opera “God Save the Kingin terms of the new Catherine is The first year, he traveled to Cannes, to keep track of the year and has done several programs in the company’s model Izabel Goulart. Go up the stairs on the red carpet, the actress, who has gained a bit of length.

The girlfriend of the player Neymar, which is a part of the squad of the Paris Saint-Germain, was a close friend of Elizabeth, who currently lives in the French capital, with the German goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, who also serves as the team atmosphere.

