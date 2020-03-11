Izabel Goulart gets a surprise from the bride: “I’m amazed, every day” – Who

+







Izabel Goulart (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Izabel Goulart has won as a surprise from the groom to the goalkeeper Kevin Trappthis Tuesday (23. September). “On the morning of my birthday. Kevin, you surprise me every day!! Thank you for the love!!”, he wrote at the top, the 34-year-old.

In the picture it appears to be on the bed in the hotel where you are staying in Sao Paulo and shows you the pernocas the bouquet of flowers that you get transformed from the beloved. It is located in the city of Paris, France, because of commitments with the team of Paris Saint-Germain.

Before you take part in a fashion show in Sao Paulo, the model has a lot of fun in the company of a friend, Alessandra Ambrosio.

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.